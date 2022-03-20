VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ VRME opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. VerifyMe has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $22.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.02.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. VerifyMe had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 416.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VerifyMe by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 28,813 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in VerifyMe by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in VerifyMe during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VerifyMe by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VerifyMe during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

