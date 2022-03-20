Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Price Target Cut to $3.50

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 165.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Versus Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VS opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. Versus Systems has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Versus Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Versus Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Versus Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 876,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 17,821 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Versus Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Versus Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Versus Systems (Get Rating)

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.