Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Price Target Cut to $3.50

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 165.15% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Versus Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ VS opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. Versus Systems has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Versus Systems (Get Rating)
Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.
