Vidya (VIDYA) Trading Up 28.8% Over Last 7 Days

Vidya (VIDYA) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. Vidya has a market cap of $8.47 million and $25,187.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular exchanges.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,566,843 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

