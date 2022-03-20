Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viracta Therapeutics Inc. is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The company is pursuing application of inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma and other virus-related cancers. Viracta Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of VIRX stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a current ratio of 15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.13. Viracta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viracta Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $40,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $58,458. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 2,273.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 300,148 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $951,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,085,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

