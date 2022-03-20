Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Increased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 355,879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $77,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $219.11 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.46 and a 200-day moving average of $216.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $419.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

