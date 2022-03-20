Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VITL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.64.

Shares of VITL opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.05 million, a PE ratio of 273.45 and a beta of 0.22. Vital Farms has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $28.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.73.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Vital Farms had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vital Farms by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,910,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,569,000 after buying an additional 63,289 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vital Farms by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,000 after buying an additional 91,525 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vital Farms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after buying an additional 20,356 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,201,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 74.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,103,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,032,000 after purchasing an additional 471,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

