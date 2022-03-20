Vivid Financial Management Inc. Acquires 55 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,080,000 after acquiring an additional 463,657 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,237,075,000 after acquiring an additional 53,744 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,496,980,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,906,000 after buying an additional 169,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,020,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,938,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian stock traded up $14.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.02 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $198.80 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.92.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.00.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

