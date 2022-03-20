Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $616,000 Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Adient by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,098,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,447 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Adient in the 3rd quarter worth $63,445,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adient by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,101,000 after buying an additional 549,854 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,843,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adient by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,857,000 after buying an additional 303,320 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of ADNT stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $38.08. The stock had a trading volume of 953,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.93. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

