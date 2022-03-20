Vivid Financial Management Inc. Invests $466,000 in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,227,000 after purchasing an additional 138,005 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 40.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 194.1% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $441.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $388.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.36.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,617,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,026. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.60. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

