Vivid Financial Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 106.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,219 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 1.1% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,584,243 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.51.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.