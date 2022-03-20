Vivid Financial Management Inc. Sells 230 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIZE. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SIZE stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.67. 10,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,651. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $115.90 and a 52 week high of $139.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.94.

