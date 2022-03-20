Vivid Financial Management Inc. Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 516,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,384,000 after purchasing an additional 44,529 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.2% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $437,000. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Stephens increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,202,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,019. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.19 and a 200-day moving average of $204.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.54 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.