Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

VLPNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Erste Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Voestalpine from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Voestalpine from €42.00 ($46.15) to €41.50 ($45.60) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.85.

OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

