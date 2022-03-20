Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €67.00 by Warburg Research

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) received a €67.00 ($73.63) price target from analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VNA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.90 ($75.71) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vonovia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €63.07 ($69.31).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of VNA stock opened at €45.77 ($50.30) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is €47.31 and its 200 day moving average is €50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €42.43 ($46.63) and a 52-week high of €60.96 ($66.99).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.