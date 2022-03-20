Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Holdings Increased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 28,072 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 868,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,502,000 after purchasing an additional 154,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.17. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 400.01%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

