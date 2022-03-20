W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $89.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.33.

NYSE WPC opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $68.17 and a 12 month high of $83.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 189.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth about $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

