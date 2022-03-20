Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s 9th Largest Position

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,842 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.8% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.44. 10,084,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,433,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.19. The stock has a market cap of $403.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.90 and a 12-month high of $152.57.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,435,696 shares of company stock valued at $475,459,185 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

