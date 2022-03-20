Warren East Sells 99,007 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Warren East sold 99,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total transaction of £95,046.72 ($123,597.82).

Warren East also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Warren East bought 20,422 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £23,485.30 ($30,540.05).

On Thursday, December 23rd, Warren East bought 19,931 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £23,518.58 ($30,583.33).

LON:RR opened at GBX 93.18 ($1.21) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 111.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 122.65. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 83.49 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 161.91 ($2.11). The company has a market capitalization of £7.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.04) to GBX 177 ($2.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.69) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($1.95) to GBX 140 ($1.82) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.08) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.74) to GBX 132 ($1.72) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 147.80 ($1.92).

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

