Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) is Sabal Trust CO’s 6th Largest Position

Sabal Trust CO cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 2.8% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $43,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,743,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,838. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.82 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.42 and a 200-day moving average of $155.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

