Wedbush Cuts Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Price Target to $25.00

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inozyme Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INZY opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. Inozyme Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63.

Inozyme Pharma ( NASDAQ:INZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INZY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 16,531.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4,030.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

