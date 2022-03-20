Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $105.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

WELL stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 118.17, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.58. Welltower has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $92.84.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Welltower by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,013,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,599,000 after acquiring an additional 172,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Welltower by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,862,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,753,000 after acquiring an additional 57,429 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 54.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Welltower by 1.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

