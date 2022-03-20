Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the auto parts company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 69.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,148,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $530,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 224.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 271,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 187,925 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 90.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 411,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.