Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,500 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 81.1% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.50. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

