Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Clorox by 106.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Clorox by 69.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 18.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 20.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

CLX stock opened at $133.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.25, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.24. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $196.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

