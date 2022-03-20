Whittier Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 74.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,583 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 85.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,588,000 after buying an additional 1,025,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 317.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,917,000 after buying an additional 677,400 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 331.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 599,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,324,000 after buying an additional 460,560 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 658,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,486,000 after buying an additional 332,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $121.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.29. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.01 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Barclays raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands (Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

