Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 34,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 44,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.