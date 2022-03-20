Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 25.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,558 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 45.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,011 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at $47,968,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 58.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,718,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,552,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,614,000 after purchasing an additional 554,921 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.24. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DXC Technology (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.