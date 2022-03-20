Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 149.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 0.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

