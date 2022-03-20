Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,818,000 after buying an additional 255,559 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,198,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,956,000 after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,346 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Monster Beverage by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,714,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,966,000 after purchasing an additional 330,085 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST opened at $80.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.99. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

