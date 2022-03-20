Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 488 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of E. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in ENI by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ENI during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in ENI by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in ENI during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in ENI during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E opened at $28.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $32.56.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.97 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.9356 per share. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.22%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on E shares. AlphaValue raised shares of ENI to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

