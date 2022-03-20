Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Takes Position in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,867,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on POLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NYSE:POLY opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06. Plantronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $43.65.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.59 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 212.42% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

