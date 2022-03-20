Whittier Trust Co. Sells 203 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in MetLife by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,686,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after buying an additional 1,003,429 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $59,208,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,299,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,657,000 after buying an additional 875,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $68.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.28. The stock has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

