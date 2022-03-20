Whittier Trust Co. Sells 66,767 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,767 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAZR. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,317,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,628 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,344,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,953 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,138,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,574,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,155,000 after acquiring an additional 660,214 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 10,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $160,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $217,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 135,000 shares of company stock worth $1,911,800. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

LAZR opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAZR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

