Widercoin (WDR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10,824.93

Widercoin (WDR) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Widercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Widercoin has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. Widercoin has a total market cap of $10,824.93 and $1,160.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00045164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,841.84 or 0.06875787 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,303.49 or 0.99933298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00041101 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

