Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. Willis Lease Finance has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $46.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $203.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1,713.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

