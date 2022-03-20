Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Gap Down to $121.14

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $121.14, but opened at $115.85. Wingstop shares last traded at $116.09, with a volume of 3,570 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on WING. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.65, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 47.55%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,801,000 after purchasing an additional 377,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,549,000 after acquiring an additional 308,527 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,888,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,107,000 after acquiring an additional 148,976 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

