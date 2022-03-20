Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Trading Down 4.9%

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.95. 140,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 621,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.32.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$272.54 million and a P/E ratio of -4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.49.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.