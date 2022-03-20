Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $39.54, but opened at $37.67. Xometry shares last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 233 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08).

Get Xometry alerts:

XMTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $1,137,156.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,776 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $123,143.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 138,047 shares of company stock worth $6,772,163 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 4th quarter worth about $1,618,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xometry by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Xometry by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Xometry by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.18.

About Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.