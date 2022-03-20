Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Gap Down to $10.87

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.87, but opened at $10.54. Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 13,448 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $528.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 158.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $92,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,189 shares of company stock worth $4,039,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.