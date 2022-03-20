Yield Guild Games (YGG) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $296.24 million and approximately $33.61 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for about $2.64 or 0.00006325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00045249 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.63 or 0.06982771 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,698.78 or 0.99831992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00041204 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games' total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,139,662 coins.

