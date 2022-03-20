YooShi Achieves Market Capitalization of $112.01 Million (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. YooShi has a total market capitalization of $112.01 million and approximately $879,496.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YooShi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, YooShi has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00045168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,858.98 or 0.06935283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,310.94 or 1.00211547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00040634 BTC.

