Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to Announce $13.45 EPS

Analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $13.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $14.27 and the lowest is $12.63. Texas Pacific Land posted earnings per share of $6.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 108.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year earnings of $55.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $53.67 to $56.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $60.96 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 59.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 94 shares of company stock worth $108,414. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atom Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPL stock opened at $1,348.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,135.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1,215.27. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 34.44%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

