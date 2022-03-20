Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to Announce $1.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) will post $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.77. Estée Lauder Companies reported earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $9.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Estée Lauder Companies.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.05.

NYSE EL opened at $276.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $248.42 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,780,000 after purchasing an additional 846,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after purchasing an additional 678,097 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.