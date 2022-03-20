Zacks: Analysts Expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to Announce $1.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.06. Beazer Homes USA reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Beazer Homes USA.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 20.95%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BZH. TheStreet cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BZH traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.18. 409,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,026. The firm has a market cap of $540.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.

About Beazer Homes USA (Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.