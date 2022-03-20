Zacks: Analysts Expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.54 Million

Brokerages forecast that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $125.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.00 million and the lowest is $125.15 million. LivePerson posted sales of $107.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $552.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550.09 million to $556.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $652.85 million, with estimates ranging from $637.50 million to $664.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.61%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair lowered LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Roth Capital downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $77,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Norman M. Osumi sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $42,312.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,683 shares of company stock valued at $635,186 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,713,000 after acquiring an additional 236,325 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,288,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,010,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in LivePerson by 6.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,215,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after buying an additional 70,737 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 2,107.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after buying an additional 1,101,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 1,089.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,369,000 after buying an additional 1,057,229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.12. 1,404,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $68.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average is $41.53.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

