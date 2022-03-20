Zacks: Analysts Expect Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) to post $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Movado Group.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Movado Group news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 7,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $294,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,394. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOV traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $36.79. 559,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,622. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $842.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.18.

About Movado Group (Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Movado Group (MOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.