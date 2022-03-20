Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.46 Million

Equities analysts predict that Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) will report $5.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Celularity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.75 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celularity will report full-year sales of $21.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 million to $27.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.96 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $28.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celularity.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Celularity by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Celularity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Celularity in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELU stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Celularity has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26.

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

