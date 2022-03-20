Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.46 Million

Equities analysts predict that Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) will report $5.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Celularity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.75 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celularity will report full-year sales of $21.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 million to $27.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.96 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $28.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celularity.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
CELU stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Celularity has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26.
Celularity Company Profile (Get Rating)
GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.
