Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to Post $0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. Myers Industries posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MYE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

In related news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,447,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Myers Industries by 90,636.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,911 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Myers Industries by 1,072.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 480,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 439,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Myers Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,794,000 after purchasing an additional 132,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

Myers Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

