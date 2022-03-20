Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.91 Million

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFSGet Rating) will announce $61.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.55 million. Saul Centers posted sales of $58.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $249.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $246.42 million to $253.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $260.06 million, with estimates ranging from $251.17 million to $268.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Saul Centers.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BFS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

In related news, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,763 shares of company stock valued at $961,190 over the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 16.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

BFS stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.57. The company had a trading volume of 87,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,739. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.12. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $55.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.30%.

Saul Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

