Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $877.91 Million

Analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) will post sales of $877.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $846.16 million and the highest is $914.08 million. Valvoline posted sales of $701.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Valvoline stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

